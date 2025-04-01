Shohei Ohtani: Baseball's Transpacific Sensation

Shohei Ohtani continues to be a significant driving force in Major League Baseball's global appeal, evidenced by the soaring sales of his jerseys. The Japanese icon has captivated audiences worldwide, particularly after playing a crucial role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series triumph last year.

In the previous season, Ohtani achieved an unprecedented feat by hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases, transforming Dodger Stadium into a sought-after destination for fans traveling from Japan. His status as the reigning National League MVP has kept his jersey sales at the top across various markets, including the U.S. and Japan. As the 2025 season begins, Ohtani has already hit two home runs while maintaining a .333 batting average, with plans to return to pitching later this season.

Ohtani's teammates, World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and three-time champion Mookie Betts, follow closely in jersey sales. Other players making a significant impact include Juan Soto of the New York Mets and American League MVP Aaron Judge. The list of top jersey sales reflects fan preferences drawn from the Fanatics network and MLBShop.com since the end of the 2024 World Series.

