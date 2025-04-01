Left Menu

Shohei Ohtani: Baseball's Transpacific Sensation

Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese baseball star, has become a global sensation. His jerseys are in high demand following his role in the Dodgers' World Series victory. Ohtani led MLB jersey sales worldwide and started the 2025 season strong. The list of top-selling jerseys includes names like Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 02:09 IST
Shohei Ohtani: Baseball's Transpacific Sensation

Shohei Ohtani continues to be a significant driving force in Major League Baseball's global appeal, evidenced by the soaring sales of his jerseys. The Japanese icon has captivated audiences worldwide, particularly after playing a crucial role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series triumph last year.

In the previous season, Ohtani achieved an unprecedented feat by hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases, transforming Dodger Stadium into a sought-after destination for fans traveling from Japan. His status as the reigning National League MVP has kept his jersey sales at the top across various markets, including the U.S. and Japan. As the 2025 season begins, Ohtani has already hit two home runs while maintaining a .333 batting average, with plans to return to pitching later this season.

Ohtani's teammates, World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and three-time champion Mookie Betts, follow closely in jersey sales. Other players making a significant impact include Juan Soto of the New York Mets and American League MVP Aaron Judge. The list of top jersey sales reflects fan preferences drawn from the Fanatics network and MLBShop.com since the end of the 2024 World Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025