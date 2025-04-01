Current Sports Highlights: From Durant's Setback to SEC's $70M Payday
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant faces a week's absence due to ankle injury; Richard Sherman's home robbed; Braves' Jurickson Profar suspended over doping. Lamar Jackson to become NFL's top-paid player, while SEC secures a record $70M from NCAA Tournament. NFL eyes relocating games to the Middle East.
Basketball sensation Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns will be sidelined for at least a week after an unfortunate ankle sprain, sustained during a match against the Houston Rockets. The injury adds a temporary halt to Durant's dynamic performance, leaving fans eager for his speedy return.
Meanwhile, former NFL star Richard Sherman faced a daunting ordeal as armed intruders robbed his home. Sherman took to social media, sharing security footage and seeking the public's help in apprehending the suspects.
In other sports news, significant financial gains are on the horizon for the SEC, following an impressive NCAA Tournament turnout. Additionally, discussions are underway for potential NFL games to be hosted in the Middle East, signaling the sport's expanding global footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
