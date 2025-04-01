Williamson Advocates Designated Windows for Fairer World Test Championship

Kane Williamson, former New Zealand cricket captain, has supported the proposal for dedicated windows in international cricket to enhance fairness in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Williamson, who led his team to WTC victory in its inaugural edition, advocates for equitable match opportunities among teams, highlighting a disparity where countries like India, England, and Australia play more games than others. He asserts this imbalance could be addressed through proper scheduling, which would elevate Test cricket's status.

The ICC's cricket committee is set to review possible adjustments to the WTC format in a meeting in Zimbabwe later this month, as South Africa's path to the final has sparked debate. Williamson recognizes the infancy of the competition and the challenges of organizing matches in a packed cricket calendar.

