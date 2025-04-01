Kolkata ThunderBlades Joins UTT as Puneri Paltan Exits

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has unveiled its newest franchise, the Kolkata ThunderBlades, for the upcoming season set to kick-off next month. This addition comes as the Puneri Paltan withdraws from the league.

The vacancy left by Puneri Paltan has led to the Bengaluru Smashers rebranding as Pune Jaguars, amidst the league's pivotal restructure. Despite these changes, the tournament will maintain its eight-team lineup, now without a Bengaluru representation, as the season relocates to Ahmedabad, running from May 29 to June 15.

The Kolkata ThunderBlades are co-owned by Uneecops Group and MVikas Group, with the experienced former player Anshul Garg taking on the role of Team Director. UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj expressed confidence in the changes, emphasizing that the new team and venue will enrich the league's vibrant competition by attracting top talent and delivering thrilling action.

(With inputs from agencies.)