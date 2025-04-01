Ford Mustang GT3s to Roar in DTM's New Season after 36 Years

In a landmark move, the Haupt Racing Team (HRT) is set to field two Ford Mustang GT3s in the prestigious DTM series for the first time this year. This marks the U.S. manufacturer's DTM comeback after a hiatus of 36 years.

From April 25 to 27, the team will kick off its fifth season at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Renowned drivers Arjun Maini from India and Fabio Scherer of Switzerland will spearhead Ford's return, boasting a wealth of experience with a combined 82 DTM races under their belts.

The official test session for HRT Ford Performance is scheduled for April 2, also at Oschersleben. The upcoming season promises excitement, with eight race weekends across Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, culminating at Hockenheimring in early October.

