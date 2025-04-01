Epic Showdowns Await in Thrilling NCAA Final Four

The NCAA basketball tournament heads into its climactic Final Four with high-stakes showdowns, as newcomers UCLA square off against experienced UConn, and South Carolina's Gamecocks aim to derail Texas' best March Madness in decades. Dawn Staley's squad, after a heart-stopping victory over Duke, seeks another title challenge.

In a sensational display, UConn's Paige Bueckers poured in 31 points to outdo USC and bring her Huskies to the spotlight. Texas, breaking a Cinderella run by TCU, reaches their first Final Four since 2003. The men's bracket also heats up with four top seeds—including Duke and Houston—taking stages unseen in 17 years.

With storied coaches and elite players vying for supremacy, fans and analysts anticipate dramatic and unforgettable games. Excitement peaks for the historic faceoffs, as the women's and men's Final Four promise to deliver basketball spectacles over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)