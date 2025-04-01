Fazila Ikwaput's Decisive Strike Keeps Gokulam Kerala in Title Hunt

In what promises to be an unforgettable season, Fazila Ikwaput continues to shine for Gokulam Kerala FC. The Ugandan striker was the standout player once more, as her 14th-minute strike enabled Gokulam Kerala to narrowly defeat Sethu FC 1-0 in the Indian Women's League showdown at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

The win was crucial for Gokulam Kerala as they seek to close the gap with league leaders East Bengal FC. Ikwaput's goal, her 20th in the ongoing campaign, earned the Malabarians vital points, keeping their title aspirations alive. They now sit in second place with 26 points, trailing East Bengal by four, with just a few games left.

Sethu FC, who broke their losing streak by defeating Odisha in their last outing, struggled once again due to inefficiencies in the final third. Gokulam Kerala's aggressive approach disrupted Sethu's gameplay early on, and despite some spirited second-half efforts to alter the scoreline, Sethu was thwarted by a resolute Gokulam defense, expertly organized by Payal Basude.

