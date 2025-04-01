Left Menu

Fazila Ikwaput's Decisive Strike Keeps Gokulam Kerala in Title Hunt

Fazila Ikwaput's early goal secured Gokulam Kerala FC's victory over Sethu FC in a pivotal Indian Women's League match. With her 20th goal of the season, Ikwaput propelled her team closer to top-ranked East Bengal FC in the standings, maintaining their pursuit of the league title.

Updated: 01-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:50 IST
Gokulam Kerala's Fazila Ikwaput celebrates after scoring goal against Sethu FC (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
In what promises to be an unforgettable season, Fazila Ikwaput continues to shine for Gokulam Kerala FC. The Ugandan striker was the standout player once more, as her 14th-minute strike enabled Gokulam Kerala to narrowly defeat Sethu FC 1-0 in the Indian Women's League showdown at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

The win was crucial for Gokulam Kerala as they seek to close the gap with league leaders East Bengal FC. Ikwaput's goal, her 20th in the ongoing campaign, earned the Malabarians vital points, keeping their title aspirations alive. They now sit in second place with 26 points, trailing East Bengal by four, with just a few games left.

Sethu FC, who broke their losing streak by defeating Odisha in their last outing, struggled once again due to inefficiencies in the final third. Gokulam Kerala's aggressive approach disrupted Sethu's gameplay early on, and despite some spirited second-half efforts to alter the scoreline, Sethu was thwarted by a resolute Gokulam defense, expertly organized by Payal Basude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

