Left Menu

RCB Return Home: Facing Challenges with Grit and Enthusiasm

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eagerly anticipate their home IPL game following two significant away triumphs. Director Mo Bobat discusses the challenge posed by extensive travel but emphasizes the excitement of playing at M Chinnaswammy Stadium. With a powerful lineup, RCB aims to continue their winning streak amid a hectic schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST
RCB Return Home: Facing Challenges with Grit and Enthusiasm
RCB team. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to make a striking return to their home ground in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after achieving two notable victories on the road. Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, acknowledged the intense travel schedule looming over the next three weeks, highlighting it as a significant challenge. Yet, Bobat expressed the team's anticipation to electrify the home crowd after a statement-making start to the season.

Bobat, speaking during the pre-match press conference, conveyed the team's excitement about finally playing at M Chinnaswammy Stadium. 'It's a little strange not having played in Bengaluru yet, but it's brilliant to be back. The atmosphere created by our fans will certainly pose a threat to visiting teams,' he stated.

Noting the team's back-to-back away wins against formidable teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, Bobat pointed out these performances as motivational benchmarks. With a packed itinerary including trips to Mumbai, Jaipur, Punjab, and Delhi, maintaining the players' freshness amid the congested schedule remains a priority. 'Our boys are prepared to tackle the challenges of playing at one of the high-scoring venues,' Bobat remarked, underscoring their readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025