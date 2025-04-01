RCB Return Home: Facing Challenges with Grit and Enthusiasm

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to make a striking return to their home ground in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after achieving two notable victories on the road. Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, acknowledged the intense travel schedule looming over the next three weeks, highlighting it as a significant challenge. Yet, Bobat expressed the team's anticipation to electrify the home crowd after a statement-making start to the season.

Bobat, speaking during the pre-match press conference, conveyed the team's excitement about finally playing at M Chinnaswammy Stadium. 'It's a little strange not having played in Bengaluru yet, but it's brilliant to be back. The atmosphere created by our fans will certainly pose a threat to visiting teams,' he stated.

Noting the team's back-to-back away wins against formidable teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, Bobat pointed out these performances as motivational benchmarks. With a packed itinerary including trips to Mumbai, Jaipur, Punjab, and Delhi, maintaining the players' freshness amid the congested schedule remains a priority. 'Our boys are prepared to tackle the challenges of playing at one of the high-scoring venues,' Bobat remarked, underscoring their readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)