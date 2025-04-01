Punjab Kings' Bowling Masterclass Stifles Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash

Punjab Kings showcased exceptional bowling skills to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 171 for 7 in an IPL match at Ekana Stadium. Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the attack, ensuring LSG's batsmen struggled on a challenging track.

Spinners Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside pacers Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen, gave Punjab the upper hand from the opening overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's strategic field placements added to LSG's woes.

Despite Nicholas Pooran's valiant 44 and Ayush Badoni's 41, LSG failed to gain momentum. Arshdeep's initial breakthrough and Pooran's eventual dismissal underscored Punjab's dominant display.

(With inputs from agencies.)