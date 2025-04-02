Left Menu

Arminia Bielefeld's Historic German Cup Upset

Arminia Bielefeld, a third-tier team, shocked Bayer Leverkusen by winning 2-1 to reach the German Cup final. After going down by a goal, Bielefeld equalized swiftly and clinched victory before half-time. This marked an unprecedented achievement as they became only the fourth third-tier team to reach the final.

Updated: 02-04-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:23 IST
Arminia Bielefeld pulled off a sensational upset in the German Cup on Tuesday, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to earn their spot in the final. The third-tier team's achievement was particularly impressive as they had already ousted four Bundesliga sides in their remarkable journey to the finals.

Bayer Leverkusen, under the guidance of coach Xabi Alonso, initially took the lead with Jonathan Tah's goal in the 17th minute. However, their advantage was short-lived as Arminia's Marius Woerl swiftly equalized, leaving the hosts fired up and creating a tense atmosphere at the stadium.

Bielefeld's persistence paid off just before half-time when Maximilian Grosser executed a precise volley, securing a historic win. Despite Leverkusen's late efforts, including a near-miss from Patrik Schick, Arminia's resolute defense held firm, leading them primed for the final, while VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig prepared for their own semi-final clash.

