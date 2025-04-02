In a recent development, Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, revealed that he has been prohibited from protecting the legendary Argentine forward directly from the sidelines during Inter Miami soccer matches.

Cheuko became a social media sensation after videos showcased his intense surveillance of crowds to prevent potential threats to Messi. However, he reportedly stated, "They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," according to Spanish media reports.

Cheuko, who has extensive experience working in Europe for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, noted a significant difference in pitch invasions. "I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so," he said. Despite this, Major League Soccer clarified that security protocols remain unchanged across the league, indicating multiple sides employ designated team security guards near benches.

