Dramatic Comeback: Real Madrid Secures Copa del Rey Final Spot

Real Madrid secured a thrilling comeback against Real Sociedad to reach the Copa del Rey final. Substitute Antonio Ruediger's extra-time header resulted in a 4-4 draw, giving Real Madrid a 5-4 aggregate win. They will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

Updated: 02-04-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting Copa del Rey semifinal, Real Madrid surmounted a two-goal disadvantage to clinch a 5-4 aggregate victory against Real Sociedad. The tie culminated with a dramatic extra-time header from substitute Antonio Ruediger, ensuring a 4-4 draw on the night and propelling Madrid to the final.

The match unfolded with intense drama. Ander Barrenetxea gave Real Sociedad an early lead, but Real Madrid's Endrick swiftly equalized. Despite setbacks, including deflected own goals by David Alaba, Real Madrid fought back with crucial goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Spanish Cup finalists will now turn their attention to Seville, where they await a showdown against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in what's anticipated to be a spectacular finale next month.

