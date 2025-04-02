California Lawmakers Uphold Transgender Youth Sports Policies Amid Heated Debate

California lawmakers have maintained their stance on allowing transgender kids and teens to participate in sports teams aligned with their gender identity. This decision comes amid nationwide debates over transgender youth's involvement in athletics.

The state Assembly's Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism, directed by Democratic members, dismissed two Republican-led proposals that aimed to restrain transgender participation in school sports. These bills sought to restrict students assigned male at birth from girls' teams and to overturn a 2013 law facilitating participation in gender-aligned programs.

The discussions follow recent comments from Gov. Gavin Newsom questioning the fairness of trans athletes in girls' sports, sparking controversy. Despite facing criticism, Newsom upheld his views, emphasizing a commitment to deliberating transgender rights in sport.

