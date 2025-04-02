RISE and BLAST Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Esports in India
RISE Worldwide Limited and BLAST Esports Limited announce a joint venture to elevate the esports scene in India, leveraging BLAST's global expertise and RISE's local market reach. This collaborative effort aims to cater to India's burgeoning gaming audience and spearhead sustainable growth in the esports industry.
- Country:
- India
RISE Worldwide Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with BLAST Esports Limited to transform the esports landscape in India. The collaboration aims to tap into India's rapidly growing gaming market, with the potential to expand significantly by 2029.
BLAST, a leader in global esports entertainment, is renowned for organizing major tournaments and working with top-tier game publishers. By bringing their acclaimed production techniques and tournament properties to India, the partnership seeks to foster new esports experiences that resonate with Indian audiences.
The joint venture will merge BLAST's media production acumen with Reliance's technology and distribution prowess, delivering end-to-end tournament management, targeted marketing, and broadcasting through the JioGames platform. This initiative is expected to elevate India's esports ecosystem and offer new opportunities for local talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RISE
- BLAST
- esports
- India
- gaming
- partnership
- Reliance
- market
- expansion
- tournaments
ALSO READ
The Power of Partnership: Rethinking 'America First'
DE-CIX India and Ishan Technologies Forge Future-Ready Interconnection Partnership
Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership at Raisina Dialogue
IndusInd's Bold Move: Acquires Reliance Capital Amidst Restructuring
IndusInd Completes Acquisition of Reliance Capital