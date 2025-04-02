RISE and BLAST Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Esports in India

RISE Worldwide Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with BLAST Esports Limited to transform the esports landscape in India. The collaboration aims to tap into India's rapidly growing gaming market, with the potential to expand significantly by 2029.

BLAST, a leader in global esports entertainment, is renowned for organizing major tournaments and working with top-tier game publishers. By bringing their acclaimed production techniques and tournament properties to India, the partnership seeks to foster new esports experiences that resonate with Indian audiences.

The joint venture will merge BLAST's media production acumen with Reliance's technology and distribution prowess, delivering end-to-end tournament management, targeted marketing, and broadcasting through the JioGames platform. This initiative is expected to elevate India's esports ecosystem and offer new opportunities for local talent.

