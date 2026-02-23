Strengthening Ties: Singapore-India Economic Partnerships Soar

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss enhancing cooperation in investment and infrastructure.

Wong highlighted the economic potential of Uttar Pradesh and the opportunities for Singapore's business involvement, particularly in logistics and infrastructure development, under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chief Minister Adityanath, on a visit to Singapore, said the collaboration aims to enhance economic ties, skill development, and vocational training, witnessing the signing of MoUs to bolster the region's infrastructure and employment initiatives.

