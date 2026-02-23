Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Singapore-India Economic Partnerships Soar

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss investment and infrastructure cooperation. They explored enhancing economic ties under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key conversations included skill development and digital economy partnerships, with MoUs signed for collaboration in technical education and vocational training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:24 IST
Strengthening Ties: Singapore-India Economic Partnerships Soar
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss enhancing cooperation in investment and infrastructure.

Wong highlighted the economic potential of Uttar Pradesh and the opportunities for Singapore's business involvement, particularly in logistics and infrastructure development, under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chief Minister Adityanath, on a visit to Singapore, said the collaboration aims to enhance economic ties, skill development, and vocational training, witnessing the signing of MoUs to bolster the region's infrastructure and employment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026