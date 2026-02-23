Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to embark on a transformative journey, earmarking USD 110 billion for investment in artificial intelligence, energy supply, and digital ecosystems over the next seven years. This strategic shift marks another pivotal chapter in the company's evolution, according to analysts.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the ambitious initiative at the India AI Impact Summit. The investment mirrors the scale of RIL's telecom and consumer sector ventures between 2014 and 2021, aiming to replicate the success story of affordable mobile and internet data dissemination in India.

Reliance plans to adopt a partnership-driven approach, collaborating with Meta Platforms and Google to scale its AI offerings while managing capital outlay. This investment is anticipated to significantly enhance India's AI infrastructure and potentially yield a 12% return on capital employed, making it a landmark development in the country's technological landscape.