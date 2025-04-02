Left Menu

New Zealand Seals Series with Dominant Win Against Pakistan

New Zealand clinched the one-day series against Pakistan with an 84-run victory in the second match. Ben Sears shone with 5-59 on his debut, while Faheem Ashraf top-scored for Pakistan with 73. Mitch Hay led New Zealand's batting, narrowly missing a century at 99 not out.

New Zealand Seals Series with Dominant Win Against Pakistan
New Zealand secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead against Pakistan by winning the second one-day international by 84 runs. Debutant Ben Sears delivered a standout performance with a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan, chasing a target of 293, was dismissed for 208 in 41.2 overs. Faheem Ashraf was Pakistan's top scorer with a valiant 73, alongside Naseem Shah's 51, both achieving their first ODI half-centuries. New Zealand's bowlers dominated, with Sears and Jacob Duffy sharing eight wickets.

Earlier, Mitch Hay boosted New Zealand's innings with an aggressive 99 not out, helping the hosts post a challenging 292-8. Despite Wasim and Sufiyan's efforts to curb the runs, Hay's late surge, alongside strong contributions from the top order, set a formidable target for Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

