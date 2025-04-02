Left Menu

Hockey India Optimizes Women's Core Team Ahead of Camp

Hockey India has narrowed down the senior women's core group to 40 players from 65 for their ongoing national camp, based on recent evaluations. Key selections followed impressive performances at the National Championships, highlighting promising talent for the future of Indian women's hockey.

Updated: 02-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:03 IST
Hockey India has streamlined the senior women's core group to 40 athletes from an initial list of 65, following careful evaluations during the past two weeks. The decision comes amidst the ongoing national camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, which began on March 23.

Of the retained players, 28 are seniors, while 12 have newly earned their spots, thanks to standout performances at the 15th Senior Women's National Championship and the camp's initial phase. The goalkeeping lineup includes prominent names like Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, alongside newcomer Samiksha Saxena from Assam.

Key defensive and midfield players remain, with notable additions from states like Jharkhand and Bengal. Forwards, too, see an infusion of fresh talent. Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh praised the selection process, expressing confidence in the potential of these athletes to strengthen the national squad's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

