Suzuka: Thrills and Records at the Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka features a historic 5.807 km track inviting top contenders like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen aims for a fourth consecutive win, with McLaren leading the championship. The event marks notable rookie performances and record pursuits throughout the racing world.

Updated: 02-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:45 IST
The legendary Suzuka Circuit will host the 39th edition of the Japanese Grand Prix this Sunday, with a challenging 5.807 km lap attracting the world's top Formula One drivers.

Max Verstappen, holding the 2024 pole position, seeks his fourth consecutive win at this revered track, while McLaren's Lando Norris leads the drivers' championship scoreboard ahead of Verstappen. McLaren stands 21 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

On the rookie front, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman made impressive starts in their debut season, while Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda joins Red Bull's lineup. The event promises intense competition and potential record-breaking wins.

