Suzuka: Thrills and Records at the Japanese Grand Prix

The legendary Suzuka Circuit will host the 39th edition of the Japanese Grand Prix this Sunday, with a challenging 5.807 km lap attracting the world's top Formula One drivers.

Max Verstappen, holding the 2024 pole position, seeks his fourth consecutive win at this revered track, while McLaren's Lando Norris leads the drivers' championship scoreboard ahead of Verstappen. McLaren stands 21 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

On the rookie front, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman made impressive starts in their debut season, while Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda joins Red Bull's lineup. The event promises intense competition and potential record-breaking wins.

