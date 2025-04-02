Tax Woes for Soccer Stars: Ancelotti in the Spotlight
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti attended his trial for tax evasion in Spain, accused of defrauding the state of 1 million euros. Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of up to four years. Ancelotti denies wrongdoing, having already paid fines. Similar cases involved soccer figures like Messi and Ronaldo.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti, who leads Real Madrid, appeared at a Spanish court over allegations of tax evasion amounting to 1 million euros.
Ancelotti, accused of using shell companies to conceal earnings in 2014 and 2015, faces a possible prison sentence of nearly five years.
This case highlights ongoing scrutiny of soccer figures, following similar investigations into stars Ronaldo and Messi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ancelotti
- tax evasion
- Real Madrid
- Spain
- soccer
- prosecutors
- Mourinho
- Ronaldo
- Messi
- trial
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inside the Battle: Josh Cavallo's Fight Against Homophobia in Soccer
Socceroos Poised for Crucial World Cup Clash with Indonesia
Shaking Up the Soccer World: Josh Cavallo's Continued Courage
Global Spotlight: Women's Sevens Soccer Series to Debut with $5 Million Prize
Socceroos Surge: Renewed Confidence in World Cup Quest