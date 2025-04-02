Tax Woes for Soccer Stars: Ancelotti in the Spotlight

Veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti, who leads Real Madrid, appeared at a Spanish court over allegations of tax evasion amounting to 1 million euros.

Ancelotti, accused of using shell companies to conceal earnings in 2014 and 2015, faces a possible prison sentence of nearly five years.

This case highlights ongoing scrutiny of soccer figures, following similar investigations into stars Ronaldo and Messi.

