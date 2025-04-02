Left Menu

Tax Woes for Soccer Stars: Ancelotti in the Spotlight

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti attended his trial for tax evasion in Spain, accused of defrauding the state of 1 million euros. Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of up to four years. Ancelotti denies wrongdoing, having already paid fines. Similar cases involved soccer figures like Messi and Ronaldo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:29 IST
Carlo Ancelotti
  • Country:
  • Spain

Veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti, who leads Real Madrid, appeared at a Spanish court over allegations of tax evasion amounting to 1 million euros.

Ancelotti, accused of using shell companies to conceal earnings in 2014 and 2015, faces a possible prison sentence of nearly five years.

This case highlights ongoing scrutiny of soccer figures, following similar investigations into stars Ronaldo and Messi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

