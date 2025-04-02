Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL Semi-Final Clash

As Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash in the ISL semi-final, both teams seek a vital win. JFC aims to end a winless streak against MBSG, while MBSG hopes to uphold their unbeaten away record. Key players, strategic plays, and past encounters shape this thrilling matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:49 IST
Epic Showdown: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL Semi-Final Clash
MBSG's team celebrating after scoring a goal (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a crucial Indian Super League 2024-25 semi-final fixture, marking their first playoff encounter on April 3. MBSG secured their semi-final spot by winning the ISL League Shield, while Jamshedpur ousted NorthEast United FC with a 2-0 victory.

Jamshedpur faces a daunting task, having failed to defeat MBSG in their last six matches, four of which ended in losses. Another setback would mark their longest losing streak against any team in the league. MBSG, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in their last six away games and aim to extend this record.

JFC coach Khalid Jamil remains positive, emphasizing the advantage of playing at home. Meanwhile, MBSG's Jose Molina strives to maintain his unbeaten playoff streak and clinch the ISL Cup after last season's disappointment. Key players like Javi Hernandez and Jason Cummings are poised to make significant impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025