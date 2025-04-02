Epic Showdown: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL Semi-Final Clash

Jamshedpur FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a crucial Indian Super League 2024-25 semi-final fixture, marking their first playoff encounter on April 3. MBSG secured their semi-final spot by winning the ISL League Shield, while Jamshedpur ousted NorthEast United FC with a 2-0 victory.

Jamshedpur faces a daunting task, having failed to defeat MBSG in their last six matches, four of which ended in losses. Another setback would mark their longest losing streak against any team in the league. MBSG, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in their last six away games and aim to extend this record.

JFC coach Khalid Jamil remains positive, emphasizing the advantage of playing at home. Meanwhile, MBSG's Jose Molina strives to maintain his unbeaten playoff streak and clinch the ISL Cup after last season's disappointment. Key players like Javi Hernandez and Jason Cummings are poised to make significant impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)