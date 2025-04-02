Left Menu

Siraj's Stellar Bowling Secures Gujarat Titans' Victory Over RCB

Mohammed Siraj shone in the IPL match as Gujarat Titans limited Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169/8. Siraj claimed key wickets and led a strong bowling performance. Despite Liam Livingstone’s 54, RCB struggled against the Titans’ bowling attack on a slow pitch, with Siraj being a standout performer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST
Mohammed Siraj

In an impressive display of bowling, Mohammed Siraj spearheaded the Gujarat Titans' attack to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a modest total of 169 for eight in Wednesday's IPL match. Siraj, returning after a long stint with his former team, played a crucial role in dismantling RCB's batting line-up.

The Titans' decision to bowl first paid off as Siraj and his fellow bowlers capitalized on the unexpected slow pitch conditions. Virat Kohli's early dismissal to Arshad Khan set the tone, as RCB's top order crumbled under the pressure from Gujarat's relentless attack.

Though Liam Livingstone offered resistance with a vital 54, Siraj had already left a mark by securing critical breakthroughs. Despite late contributions from Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, RCB could not escape the stranglehold of Gujarat's well-coordinated bowling unit led by Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

