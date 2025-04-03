Siraj Stars Against Former Team as Titans Dominate RCB
Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance led Gujarat Titans to a decisive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Siraj's three-wicket haul proved pivotal, as RCB struggled with an inadequate total of 169/8. Head coach Andy Flower praised Siraj's efforts, despite RCB's aggressive strategy backfiring in the powerplay, leading to their defeat.
In a gripping encounter, Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a standout performance, guiding his team to a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Siraj, a former RCB player, was instrumental with impressive figures of 3/19, cementing his role as the Player of the Match and overshadowing his old team.
Despite a modest total of 169/8 by RCB at the bowler-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium, Siraj's disciplined bowling restricted the hosts effectively. The Titans then convincingly chased down the target with a solid batting display from Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan. Head coach Andy Flower acknowledged Siraj's exceptional spell during the post-match conference.
Flower reflected on his team's aggressive approach during the powerplay, which resulted in a collapse, losing four critical wickets. In contrast, the Titans played cautiously, securing a buffer of wickets which ultimately led to their triumph. Flower also noted external factors like dew and the pitch conditions, influencing the game's dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
