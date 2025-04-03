High Stakes Hockey: A New Era in India's National Championship
The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship introduces a new three-division format with promotion and relegation dynamics. Thirty teams across divisions A, B, and C will compete, with Division A featuring India's top teams vying for the championship. The competition promises intense action and strategic play.
The 15th edition of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship is set to introduce a thrilling new structure, as 30 teams compete from April 4 to 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium. This marks the men's tournament's first appearance in a revamped three-division format.
The competition separates teams into Divisions A, B, and C, with each division offering promotion and relegation opportunities. Division A, comprising the top 12 teams including reigning champions Odisha and runners-up Haryana, will compete for the championship title, featuring a knockout stage leading to the finals on April 15.
Division B and C teams will begin their matches on April 4, battling for promotion to higher divisions. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed optimism about the new format following its success in the women's championship, expecting high-intensity matches and exceptional skill on display.
