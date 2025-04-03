Left Menu

Rapid Reversals in Formula 1: The Lawson Shuffle

Liam Lawson's quick demotion in Formula 1 highlights the unpredictable and competitive nature of the sport, as well as the swift changes driven by performance and revenue. Replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls, Lawson reflects on his past races and hopes to regain momentum at Suzuka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In the high-stakes world of Formula 1, fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, as Liam Lawson knows all too well. The New Zealander was unexpectedly relegated from Red Bull to Racing Bulls after disappointing runs in Australia and China. Despite qualifying 18th at the Australian Grand Prix, Lawson crashed, while in China, he managed only 14th and 12th place finishes.

With Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda now stepping into Lawson's seat, the pressure mounts for both drivers. At a media conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Lawson expressed resigned acceptance about his immediate prospects. "In a way — that's great, but I was already there," he remarked, acknowledging his dim chances of reclaiming a top position soon.

As Lawson looks ahead to familiar terrain in Suzuka, he remains focused on his performance, which is under his control. While the sudden shift was a surprise, Lawson stays hopeful about proving himself in the upcoming races. Meanwhile, Tsunoda takes advantage of a familiar track, navigating the challenges of competing alongside Max Verstappen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

