Left Menu

Blow to Arsenal: Gabriel Out for Season After Surgery

Arsenal defender Gabriel is out for the season following hamstring surgery, leaving Mikel Arteta's team weakened ahead of crucial matches. Arsenal faces Real Madrid in the Champions League and struggles with other key injuries, trailing Liverpool by 12 points in the title race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:56 IST
Blow to Arsenal: Gabriel Out for Season After Surgery
Gabriel

Arsenal has been dealt a significant setback as defender Gabriel will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. The news comes as a major blow to manager Mikel Arteta, with the Brazilian's absence adding to the club's defensive woes.

Gabriel sustained the injury early in Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Fulham and was swiftly substituted. The Premier League club revealed that the player is set to undergo a surgical repair procedure, followed by a rigorous recovery and rehabilitation program aimed at having him ready for the next season's start.

Apart from Gabriel, Arsenal is currently grappling with the absences of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Jurrien Timber also injured. The squad's challenges are mounting, as they trail Liverpool by 12 points and face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025