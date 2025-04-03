Blow to Arsenal: Gabriel Out for Season After Surgery
Arsenal defender Gabriel is out for the season following hamstring surgery, leaving Mikel Arteta's team weakened ahead of crucial matches. Arsenal faces Real Madrid in the Champions League and struggles with other key injuries, trailing Liverpool by 12 points in the title race.
Arsenal has been dealt a significant setback as defender Gabriel will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. The news comes as a major blow to manager Mikel Arteta, with the Brazilian's absence adding to the club's defensive woes.
Gabriel sustained the injury early in Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Fulham and was swiftly substituted. The Premier League club revealed that the player is set to undergo a surgical repair procedure, followed by a rigorous recovery and rehabilitation program aimed at having him ready for the next season's start.
Apart from Gabriel, Arsenal is currently grappling with the absences of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Jurrien Timber also injured. The squad's challenges are mounting, as they trail Liverpool by 12 points and face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
