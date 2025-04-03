Global Investors Eye UK Cricket's $650M Hundred Stakes

The finalization of franchise stake sales in England's The Hundred cricket competition faces delays due to complications surrounding broadcast rights and sponsorship deals. The initiative, which had attracted bids totaling around $650 million from international investors, remains a focal point of strategic discussions.

Investors such as Silicon Valley leaders and Indian conglomerates, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are exploring the opportunity to inject global influence into the tournament, which resembles the popular Twenty20 format. This has resulted in an extended exclusivity period for negotiations.

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, assured that these are merely strategic discussions aimed at increasing the value of the investments, describing the nature of the conversations as grounded and strong. Gould emphasized confidence in the partnerships, stating that franchise valuations remain secured, with no perceived risk to the anticipated closures.

