Global Investors Eye UK Cricket's $650M Hundred Stakes

The sale of franchise stakes in UK's The Hundred league is delayed due to broadcast and sponsorship issues. High-profile investors from the U.S. and India, including CEOs from Google and Microsoft, have bid for stakes, aiming to introduce global dynamics to the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The finalization of franchise stake sales in England's The Hundred cricket competition faces delays due to complications surrounding broadcast rights and sponsorship deals. The initiative, which had attracted bids totaling around $650 million from international investors, remains a focal point of strategic discussions.

Investors such as Silicon Valley leaders and Indian conglomerates, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are exploring the opportunity to inject global influence into the tournament, which resembles the popular Twenty20 format. This has resulted in an extended exclusivity period for negotiations.

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, assured that these are merely strategic discussions aimed at increasing the value of the investments, describing the nature of the conversations as grounded and strong. Gould emphasized confidence in the partnerships, stating that franchise valuations remain secured, with no perceived risk to the anticipated closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

