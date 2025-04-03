Left Menu

Barcelona Triumphs in Sports Authority Ruling

Barcelona can retain Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor following a favorable decision by Spain's sports authority, despite the Spanish league's claim of breaching financial rules. The league and federation initially denied the club's request to register players, but the sports authority's ruling allowed inclusion, maintaining the decision.

Barcelona can retain playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor after a favorable ruling by Spain's sports authority on Thursday. The decision came as a relief to the club after the Spanish league accused it of non-compliance with financial fair play rules.

The controversy began when the Spanish league claimed that Barcelona's auditors provided incorrect information, enabling the club to include the players in its squad for the upcoming 2025 season. Both the Spanish league and the federation rejected Barcelona's earlier request, citing a missed deadline to meet financial regulations. However, the sports authority's intervention with a provisional ruling allowed the players' registration to proceed.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta responded to the league's complaint, suggesting it was an attempt to tarnish the club's reputation. Not deterred, Barcelona went on to secure a 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, advancing to the Copa del Rey final.

