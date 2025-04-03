Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad with Explosive Batting
Kolkata Knight Riders scored a formidable 200 for six in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the charge with significant contributions, supported by Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh. Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling efforts were led by Mohammed Shami and Kamindu Mendis.
Kolkata Knight Riders set an imposing total on Thursday by scoring 200 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL showdown.
Venkatesh Iyer was remarkable with 60 runs off 29 balls, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added a robust 50 off 32 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh also delivered noteworthy performances, contributing significantly to the team's powerhouse total.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, and Kamindu Mendis, fought back with wickets at crucial moments, but it wasn't enough to contain the Knight Riders' aggressive batsmen.
