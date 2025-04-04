Left Menu

Sports Highlights: A Week of Upsets, Milestones, and Controversies

A roundup of current sports news highlights key events, including Anna Kalinskaya's upset victory in tennis, Aaron Judge's landmark home run in baseball, and ongoing controversies in the NBA. The roundup also features analysis of Denny Hamlin's NASCAR performance and updates from NHL, MLB, and ATP events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:26 IST
This week in sports saw notable upsets, milestones, and ongoing controversies that captivated audiences. In the Charleston Open, Anna Kalinskaya defeated second-seed Madison Keys, showcasing her prowess in crucial match moments.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, Aaron Judge's three-run homer for the New York Yankees marked his 500th career extra-base hit. The Dodgers continue their impressive run, fuelling talks of a perfect season despite the challenges ahead.

In other news, Ja Morant's continued use of a 'finger gun' gesture keeps him under NBA scrutiny. The league issued warnings, emphasizing the gesture's inappropriateness. Additionally, Stephen Curry's standout performance helped the Warriors gain momentum in the playoff race.

