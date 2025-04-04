Sports Highlights: A Week of Upsets, Milestones, and Controversies

This week in sports saw notable upsets, milestones, and ongoing controversies that captivated audiences. In the Charleston Open, Anna Kalinskaya defeated second-seed Madison Keys, showcasing her prowess in crucial match moments.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, Aaron Judge's three-run homer for the New York Yankees marked his 500th career extra-base hit. The Dodgers continue their impressive run, fuelling talks of a perfect season despite the challenges ahead.

In other news, Ja Morant's continued use of a 'finger gun' gesture keeps him under NBA scrutiny. The league issued warnings, emphasizing the gesture's inappropriateness. Additionally, Stephen Curry's standout performance helped the Warriors gain momentum in the playoff race.

