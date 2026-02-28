Toxic Turmoil: Dhanbad Residents Protest Over Coal Mine Smoke
Residents of Baghmara in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, blocked the Tetulmari-Raiganj Main Road to protest against toxic smoke from an underground coal mine fire. The incident involved Bharat Coking Coal Limited, and the blockage was lifted after the flames were controlled. Authorities are urged to prevent future incidents.
In a burst of civic unrest, residents of Baghmara in Dhanbad district took to the streets, blocking the Tetulmari-Raiganj Main Road. The protest, fueled by anger over a toxic gas leak from underground coal mines, spotlighted the community's concern for safety.
The turmoil erupted on Saturday when smoke started billowing from the galleries of abandoned mines belonging to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). Affected residents demanded immediate action, stating their health and safety were compromised.
While BCCL and outsourced personnel managed to douse the flames, local authorities, including police, urged the company to implement measures preventing future occurrences. The community's call for accountability underscores ongoing environmental and safety challenges in the region.