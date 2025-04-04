Ovechkin: The Pride of Russian Hockey Edging Toward Record

The young athletes skating at Moscow's Dynamo sports club train in the shadow of hockey greatness. Portraits of legendary alumnus Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the NHL's Washington Capitals, adorn their surroundings as he approaches Wayne Gretzky's goals record.

Moscow-born Ovechkin is lauded by Russian fans, including 15-year-old Fyodor Nikitin, who regards him as a role model. Dynamo coach Denis Kokarev asserts no one imagined Gretzky's feat could be eclipsed, but now believes Ovechkin is poised to achieve the impossible.

Ovechkin's athletic roots run deep, born to former Soviet athletes. Since signing with the Capitals in 2005, he has shattered multiple NHL records, inspiring fellow Russians. As he nears the record, he remains a beacon of national pride.

