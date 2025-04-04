Vaibhav Arora Leads Kolkata to Decisive IPL Victory

In a commanding display, Vaibhav Arora emerged as the standout performer for Kolkata Knight Riders, driving them to an emphatic 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Arora, brought in as a substitute, seized the moment to dismantle Hyderabad's lineup, claiming three critical wickets while conceding only 29 runs in his four-over spell. The visitors, opting for an aggressive approach, folded for a mere 120 runs, falling well short of Kolkata's 200.

Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive innings provided an essential foundation, while both Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy stifled the opposition, placing Kolkata firmly back on the winning track after a recent setback against Mumbai.

