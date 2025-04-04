Challenges Hit Rohit Sharma in IPL
Rohit Sharma missed Mumbai Indians' IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury from a nets session. His performance this season has been lackluster. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return soon from injury. Suryakumar Yadav received a special jersey for his 100th Mumbai Indians match.
Senior batter Rohit Sharma was absent from Mumbai Indians' lineup against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL after suffering a knee injury during a nets session, confirmed team captain Hardik Pandya.
Rohit, also India's national captain, has been in poor form this season, only managing scores of 0, 8, and 13 in his appearances.
In injury updates, Pandya revealed that pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make his return soon following a back injury earlier this year. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 100th match for Mumbai Indians with a special recognition jersey.
