Rugby Premier League Kicks Off: A Historic Start for Franchise-Based Rugby 7s

The world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s league, 'Rugby Premier League', will debut in Mumbai from June 1 to 15. Announced by Rugby India and GMR Sports, it features six city-based franchises and 34 matches, aiming to attract top international players and spotlight the sport in a new dynamic format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Rugby Premier League, the world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s tournament, is set to take place in Mumbai from June 1 to 15, as announced by Rugby India and GMR Sports on Friday.

The league will be hosted at the Mumbai Football Arena, marked as a dedicated window on the global Rugby 7s calendar to ensure participation from top players worldwide.

The competition will see six city-based teams, including Bengaluru Bravehearts and Mumbai Dreamers, compete in 34 matches, featuring marquee players from powerhouse rugby nations like New Zealand and Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

