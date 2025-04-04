Rugby Premier League Kicks Off: A Historic Start for Franchise-Based Rugby 7s

The inaugural Rugby Premier League, the world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s tournament, is set to take place in Mumbai from June 1 to 15, as announced by Rugby India and GMR Sports on Friday.

The league will be hosted at the Mumbai Football Arena, marked as a dedicated window on the global Rugby 7s calendar to ensure participation from top players worldwide.

The competition will see six city-based teams, including Bengaluru Bravehearts and Mumbai Dreamers, compete in 34 matches, featuring marquee players from powerhouse rugby nations like New Zealand and Fiji.

