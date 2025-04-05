Lando Norris Dominates Japanese Grand Prix Practice Sessions

Lando Norris showcased impressive speed during the Japanese Grand Prix practice sessions, achieving a blistering lap time of one minute 27.965 seconds, surpassing Max Verstappen's previous year's pole position time.

Despite interruptions from grass fires caused by sparks off the track, which halted practice on multiple occasions, Norris emerged as the top contender. The fires interrupted sessions on both Friday and Saturday, underscoring the challenges faced by teams.

Yuki Tsunoda impressed during his first race weekend with Red Bull, maintaining his form for a strong qualifying contention. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson was once again overshadowed by teammate Isack Hadjar, underscoring the competitive intensity ahead of the main race events.

