Rishabh Pant Faces Fine as LSG Battles Over-Rate Setback
Lucknow Super Giants' captain, Rishabh Pant, was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. This first offence under the IPL Code of Conduct forced tactical changes on the field. Additionally, LSG's Digvesh Rathi received a penalty for a code violation.
In a recent IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants faced setbacks as team captain Rishabh Pant received a Rs 12 lakh fine for failing to adhere to the mandated over-rate. The conclusion of 20 overs exceeded the 90-minute mark, prompting penalties according to the IPL Code of Conduct.
Pant's leadership faced scrutiny after the team had to make adjustments by fielding one fewer player outside the 30-yard circle. This development marked LSG's first offence of the season under Article 2.22, penalizing minimum over-rate breaches.
Additionally, LSG's player Digvesh Rathi faced a 50% match fee fine courtesy of his repeated breaches of Level-1 of the code of conduct. His celebratory antics post-dismissal prompted the enforcement of disciplinary actions, accumulating two demerit points for Rathi this season.
