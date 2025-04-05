Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Series Whitewash Against Pakistan with Stellar Bowling

Ben Sears's consistent five-wicket hauls propelled New Zealand to a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan, concluding with a tense 43-run victory in the final ODI. Despite a partially reduced game due to weather, New Zealand's depth shined, with Michael Bracewell's late flurry pushing them to an imposing 264/8.

New Zealand team (Photo: @Blackcaps/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Ben Sears's back-to-back five-wicket performances led New Zealand to a decisive 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, capped off by a tight 43-run win in the concluding ODI. The encounter at Bay Oval, shortened to 42 overs due to wet conditions, saw New Zealand defending a formidable 265-run target. Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from William O'Rourke, bringing Pakistan's talisman, Babar Azam, to maintain their challenge.

Babar and Abdullah Shafique formed a solid 69-run alliance, showcasing exceptional strokeplay, before Sears intervened. A well-executed short delivery ended Shafique's innings at 33, as Jacob Duffy held the catch. Despite Babar's fighting 50, wickets tumbled regularly for Pakistan. Daryl Mitchell's strategy paid off as he took Babar's crucial wicket, while Duffy and Sears dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up, concluding their innings at 221.

In New Zealand's innings, after being asked to bat, the Kiwis posted a competitive total of 264/8. Rhys Mariu, making an impression in his second ODI, laid the groundwork with a 78-run partnership alongside Henry Nicholls. Although Pakistan's bowlers struck back intermittently, Michael Bracewell's explosive 59 from 40 balls ensured New Zealand concluded their innings on a high, sealing a celebrated series victory.

