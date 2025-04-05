Isack Hadjar's High-Speed Battle in Japan: From Pain to Gain

French Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar faced unexpected challenges at the Japanese Grand Prix, battling severe seatbelt pain that nearly caused a crash. The Racing Bulls driver held his nerve, managing to qualify seventh.

Hadjar's struggle was apparent as early as Turn Three, but he resolved issues with the team's help and made it to the top 10 shootout. Reflecting on his Q1 performance, Hadjar described it as a 'nightmare' yet extraordinary given the circumstances.

This seventh-place qualification is a significant step for Hadjar, who also started ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. As he aims to capitalize on a car that 'just came alive,' Hadjar continues to make his mark in Formula One.

