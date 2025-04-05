Isack Hadjar's High-Speed Battle in Japan: From Pain to Gain
Rookie French Formula One driver Isack Hadjar overcame seatbelt pain to qualify seventh at the Japanese Grand Prix. Despite nearly crashing, Hadjar expressed pride in his performance. His position on the grid placed him ahead of Lewis Hamilton, marking a notable achievement in his burgeoning career.
- Country:
- Japan
French Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar faced unexpected challenges at the Japanese Grand Prix, battling severe seatbelt pain that nearly caused a crash. The Racing Bulls driver held his nerve, managing to qualify seventh.
Hadjar's struggle was apparent as early as Turn Three, but he resolved issues with the team's help and made it to the top 10 shootout. Reflecting on his Q1 performance, Hadjar described it as a 'nightmare' yet extraordinary given the circumstances.
This seventh-place qualification is a significant step for Hadjar, who also started ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. As he aims to capitalize on a car that 'just came alive,' Hadjar continues to make his mark in Formula One.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton Races to Record-Breaking Sprint Pole in China for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's Surprising Pole Position Stirring Excitement at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's Stunning Sprint Pole Triumph in Shanghai
Lewis Hamilton's Historic Victory with Ferrari at Chinese GP Sprint
Lewis Hamilton's Historic Sprint Victory: A 'Mega' Milestone for Ferrari