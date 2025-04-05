Left Menu

Verstappen's Unbelievable Comeback at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen clinched pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, overcoming challenges with his Red Bull car to outperform McLaren's Lando Norris. This achievement marks a significant comeback for Verstappen, who had struggled throughout the season. His exceptional performance promises an exciting race day showdown against McLaren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:03 IST
Verstappen's Unbelievable Comeback at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen described his final qualifying lap for the Japanese Grand Prix as "insane," as he masterfully maneuvered his temperamental Red Bull to seize pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris.

The four-time world champion had consistently struggled with the RB21 throughout the season. Nonetheless, he eclipsed these challenges with a remarkable one minute and 26.983 seconds lap on Saturday. "Returning to pole here is a genuine highlight for us," said Verstappen, referencing his previous victories at Suzuka.

Team principal Christian Horner called Verstappen's record-breaking Suzuka lap "unbelievable." Despite the unexpected pole position, Verstappen remains cautious about Sunday's race, aiming to maintain his lead over McLaren rivals. Yuki Tsunoda, Verstappen's teammate, will begin his home race from 14th on the grid, expressing optimism about understanding the new car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025