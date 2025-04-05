Verstappen's Unbelievable Comeback at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen described his final qualifying lap for the Japanese Grand Prix as "insane," as he masterfully maneuvered his temperamental Red Bull to seize pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris.

The four-time world champion had consistently struggled with the RB21 throughout the season. Nonetheless, he eclipsed these challenges with a remarkable one minute and 26.983 seconds lap on Saturday. "Returning to pole here is a genuine highlight for us," said Verstappen, referencing his previous victories at Suzuka.

Team principal Christian Horner called Verstappen's record-breaking Suzuka lap "unbelievable." Despite the unexpected pole position, Verstappen remains cautious about Sunday's race, aiming to maintain his lead over McLaren rivals. Yuki Tsunoda, Verstappen's teammate, will begin his home race from 14th on the grid, expressing optimism about understanding the new car.

(With inputs from agencies.)