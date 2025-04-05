Thomas Muller's Legendary Farewell to Bayern Munich
Thomas Muller will conclude his 25-year career at Bayern Munich this summer. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his departure as his contract expires. Muller, who joined the club's academy in 2000, has won 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns. He remains grateful for his unforgettable journey with Bayern.
In an emotional announcement, Thomas Muller confirmed he will end his illustrious 25-year journey with Bayern Munich this summer. The 35-year-old's contract is set to expire, and he will bid farewell to his boyhood club, where he has helped secure 33 trophies, including a record 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories.
Muller, who made his debut under Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008 and became a key player under Louis van Gaal, started at Bayern's academy at age 10. With 247 goals and a club-record 743 appearances, his impact on the team has been monumental, even as his playing time has diminished recently.
Despite his departure, Muller remains committed to Bayern's season goals, including reclaiming the Bundesliga title and succeeding in the Champions League where they face Inter Milan. Muller's final game will take place at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States later this summer, marking the end of a storied Bavarian career celebrated by fans and club president Herbert Hainer.
