Pakistan's Tour in Turmoil: A Crushing New Zealand Defeat

Pakistan wrapped up a difficult tour in New Zealand in sobering fashion, succumbing to a 43-run deficit in the last one-day international on Saturday. The match, truncated to 42 overs per side due to a damp outfield, saw Pakistan unable to reach New Zealand's 264-8 total, being bowled out for 221.

Efforts by Pakistan to overhaul the target were vigorous but ultimately unsuccessful, as New Zealand's Ben Sears impressed with figures of 5-34, marking his second consecutive five-wicket haul. The Pakistani side made an ambitious start but was severely hampered when opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire after a head injury in the third over.

Babar Azam led a valiant response with a half-century, supported by Abdullah Safique and Mohammad Rizwan. However, despite being well-placed halfway through their innings, Pakistan faltered, unable to match New Zealand's strong finish. The tour ended as a setback amid aspirations to rebuild before the T20 World Cup.

