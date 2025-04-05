Left Menu

Pakistan's Tour in Turmoil: A Crushing New Zealand Defeat

Pakistan concluded a challenging tour of New Zealand with a 43-run loss in the final ODI, falling short of New Zealand’s 264-8 target. Despite promising efforts, Pakistan's chase ended at 221, impacted by key setbacks, including an injury to Imam-ul-Haq and robust performances from New Zealand’s bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST
Pakistan's Tour in Turmoil: A Crushing New Zealand Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan wrapped up a difficult tour in New Zealand in sobering fashion, succumbing to a 43-run deficit in the last one-day international on Saturday. The match, truncated to 42 overs per side due to a damp outfield, saw Pakistan unable to reach New Zealand's 264-8 total, being bowled out for 221.

Efforts by Pakistan to overhaul the target were vigorous but ultimately unsuccessful, as New Zealand's Ben Sears impressed with figures of 5-34, marking his second consecutive five-wicket haul. The Pakistani side made an ambitious start but was severely hampered when opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire after a head injury in the third over.

Babar Azam led a valiant response with a half-century, supported by Abdullah Safique and Mohammad Rizwan. However, despite being well-placed halfway through their innings, Pakistan faltered, unable to match New Zealand's strong finish. The tour ended as a setback amid aspirations to rebuild before the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025