Spectacular Victories in Men's National Hockey Championship

The men's national hockey championship saw thrilling victories on Saturday. Teams from Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Goa emerged victorious. Notable performances included Arunachal's Abhinav Singh securing a double hat-trick, and Himachal's Harsh and Rajat Sharma contributing five goals each.

The men's national hockey championship on Saturday was marked by remarkable performances as teams from Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Goa triumphed in their respective matches.

In an intense match, Rajasthan defeated Jammu & Kashmir with a close 5-4 win in division C. Key players such as Vishal Kumar and Pulkit Kesari contributed significantly to Rajasthan's victory.

Arunachal Pradesh delivered an astounding performance against Tripura with a staggering 20-0 victory. Abhinav Singh's double hat-trick was a standout, while teammates Brijesh Yadav, Jay Prakash Patel, and Sahabaz Khan also made remarkable contributions.

