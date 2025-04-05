Left Menu

Nick Rockett: A Triumph of Legacy and Emotion at Aintree

Nick Rockett, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his son Patrick, won the Grand National at Aintree. The victory was emotional, honoring co-owner Sadie Andrew, who passed away in 2022. It was a dream come true for Patrick Mullins, marking a memorable family achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:14 IST
Nick Rockett: A Triumph of Legacy and Emotion at Aintree

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 longshot, achieved a remarkable victory at the Grand National steeplechase in Aintree. Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the horse led a top three sweep for horses trained by Willie Mullins, an accomplishment accentuated by a heartfelt backstory.

Last year's champion, I Am Maximus, finished in second, and Grangeclare West came in third, both also under the care of Mullins. Five of the top seven contenders were from Mullins' stable, but the win carried emotional weight for Nick Rockett's owners, Stewart Andrew and his late wife, Sadie, who had handed the horse's reigns to Mullins before her passing.

An emotional Willie Mullins expressed immense pride in seeing his son Patrick secure this victory, describing it as more than just a win but a fulfillment of a childhood dream. Patrick himself echoed this sentiment, recounting the grandeur of achieving what had always been a distant aspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025