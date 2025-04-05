Nick Rockett: A Triumph of Legacy and Emotion at Aintree

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 longshot, achieved a remarkable victory at the Grand National steeplechase in Aintree. Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the horse led a top three sweep for horses trained by Willie Mullins, an accomplishment accentuated by a heartfelt backstory.

Last year's champion, I Am Maximus, finished in second, and Grangeclare West came in third, both also under the care of Mullins. Five of the top seven contenders were from Mullins' stable, but the win carried emotional weight for Nick Rockett's owners, Stewart Andrew and his late wife, Sadie, who had handed the horse's reigns to Mullins before her passing.

An emotional Willie Mullins expressed immense pride in seeing his son Patrick secure this victory, describing it as more than just a win but a fulfillment of a childhood dream. Patrick himself echoed this sentiment, recounting the grandeur of achieving what had always been a distant aspiration.

