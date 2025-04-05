Left Menu

Emotional Victory for Nick Rockett at Grand National

Nick Rockett, ridden by Patrick Mullins, achieved a surprising win at the Grand National steeplechase, leading a top-three sweep for horses trained by Willie Mullins. The victory was emotionally charged as the horse was entrusted to Mullins by its late co-owner, Sadie Andrew. New safety measures marked this year's event.

Updated: 05-04-2025 21:39 IST
Nick Rockett, a 33-1 longshot with jockey Patrick Mullins, secured a memorable win at the Grand National steeplechase held in Aintree, marking an impressive sweep for horses trained by Mullins' father, Willie. Last year's champion, I Am Maximus, finished second, just two and a half lengths behind, while Grangeclare West took third place.

Nick Rockett's victory was especially poignant for Stewart Andrew, whose late wife, Sadie, entrusted the horse to Mullins before she passed away in December 2022. With a total prize fund of 1 million pounds, the win is a significant achievement for the Mullins family.

Despite the challenges of a tough race, new safety measures implemented last year contributed to a safer competition. The field was limited to 34 runners, with a standing start replacing the traditional rolling one.

