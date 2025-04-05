Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Edge Past Chennai Super Kings: Gaikwad Reflects on IPL Defeat

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared insights on their IPL loss to Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Despite solid efforts from CSK, standout performances by DC spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav helped secure a 24-run win, pushing DC to the top of the points table.

Team Chennai Super Kings (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad candidly addressed the team's recent loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad attributed the loss to exceptional bowling performances from DC's spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav, which effectively stifled CSK's scoring rate. The 24-run victory bolstered DC's position at the summit of the points table, marking their third consecutive win in the season's opening matches.

CSK, having won only one out of their four matches, has found itself languishing in eighth place. Reflecting on the match, Gaikwad discussed the team's struggles in addressing key issues, especially during the Powerplay. He highlighted the challenges faced by CSK's bowlers, who conceded unnecessary runs, and batsmen, who lost wickets too early. Gaikwad emphasized the need for a collective effort to foster positivity and momentum within the team.

During the match, DC's batting lineup, primarily spearheaded by KL Rahul's impressive 77-run performance, set a formidable target of 183/6. Despite efforts from CSK's Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni in the chase, the team fell short, managing only 158/5. DC's Vipraj Nigam and Mitchell Starc proved crucial in containing CSK's batsmen, while KL Rahul earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his standout innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

