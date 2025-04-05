Punjab Kings' Wake-Up Call: Early Setback Spurs Reevaluation

After a promising start with consecutive wins, Punjab Kings experienced their first defeat of the season. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, reflecting on the match, expressed that the early setback could act as an essential 'wake-up' call for the team.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 67 and Riyan Parag providing a late surge with 43 not out, Rajasthan Royals posted an impressive 205/4, the highest total at the venue. In response, Punjab Kings struggled to handle the pressure and ended at 155/9, marking a disappointing return home.

The defeat halted Iyer's eight-match winning streak as captain across two franchises and two seasons. Acknowledging the need to revisit strategies, Iyer pointed out that the loss offered significant learning opportunities, particularly in crafting better bowling and batting strategies. Young Nehal Wadhera was praised for his resilient fifty, keeping Punjab Kings in contention after a rocky start.

(With inputs from agencies.)