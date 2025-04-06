Pegula's Tense Triumph: A Charleston Open Recap

Top seed Jessica Pegula advanced to the final of the Charleston Open after a hard-fought victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday. Pegula triumphed with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, navigating a match that saw swings in momentum.

Pegula began strongly, claiming the first five games convincingly. However, Alexandrova responded by leveling her game, pushing Pegula to dig deeper into her skillset to secure the win, clinching the final set with a stunning backhand down the baseline.

The American will face either Amanda Anisimova or Sofia Kenin in the finals, set to occur after their upcoming semi-final clash. Pegula's journey to the final included a series of strategic breaks and returns that kept her ahead despite fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)