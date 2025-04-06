Mumbai Indians Look to Revive IPL Campaign with Ruthless Precision

In a bid to reverse their fortunes, Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene has expressed confidence in his team's ability to conquer any opponent, but emphasized the need for a tidier, more ruthless display. Currently ranked eighth after four matches, the IPL team is eager to shift gears and climb up the points table.

Jayawardene dismissed concerns about the team being top-heavy, citing the quality and experience in their batting line-up as a differentiating factor. He stressed the importance of both batting and bowling disciplines, stating that the team must improve its consistency to avoid conceding unnecessary runs.

Despite recent setbacks, Jayawardene remains optimistic about the talent within the squad. Looking forward to their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the coach reiterated that strategic adjustments, including tactical retirements, were part of modern cricket. Meanwhile, former MI star Tim David, now with RCB, aims to make an impact at his old ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)