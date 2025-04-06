Pogacar Dethrones Van der Poel in Thrilling Tour of Flanders Victory

In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar clinched his second Tour of Flanders title, denying rival Mathieu van der Poel a record fourth win. The victory in Belgium marks another milestone in Pogacar's career as he dominated the race with a strategic attack.

The event unfolded over 268.9 kilometers, starting from Markt in Bruges and concluding in Minderbroedersstraat in Oudenaarde. Pogacar's decisive moment came with a remarkable 19-kilometer solo attack from the Oude Kwaremont climb, sealing his win with a commanding lead.

As Pogacar celebrated his triumph, Dane Mads Pedersen secured second place, with Belgium's own Mathieu van der Poel taking third. The outcome reaffirmed Pogacar's status as one of cycling's elite athletes ahead of his goals for the upcoming Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)